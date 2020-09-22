India slams Pakistan for raising Kashmir issue at UN 75 meet, says it hails terrorists as 'martyrs'

India hit back at Pakistan for raising the issue of Jammu and Kashmir during the high-level meeting to commemorate 75 years of the United Nations on September 20. Using its Right of Reply, India called out Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi for bringing up the Kashmir issue.



Another repetition of the baseless falsehoods that have become a trademark of Pakistan’s interventions. A nation bereft of milestones!

Watch India’s Right of Reply pic.twitter.com/9fGPeAoKkp — India at UN, NY (@IndiaUNNewYork) September 22, 2020

First Secretary Vidisha Maitra, speaking at the UN, termed Qureshi's speech as the "never-ending fabricated narrative" about the internal affairs of India. Maitra added that Islamabad is globally recognised as the epicentre of terrorism which hails terrorists as martyrs and consistently persecutes its ethnic and religious minorities.

A virtual edition of a special General Assembly session was held on September 20 to mark 75 years of the global institution.

"I take the floor in the exercise of the right of reply to the statement made by the representative of Pakistan. Our delegation had hoped that during this solemn commemoration of a shared global milestone, the General Assembly would be spared another repetition of the baseless falsehoods that have now become a trademark of Pakistan's interventions on such platforms," said Maitra.

"However, for a nation that is bereft of milestones, one can only expect a stonewalled and stymied approach to reason, diplomacy and dialogue. What we heard today is the never-ending fabricated narrative presented by the Pakistani representative about the internal affairs of India," she added.

Maitra said that India rejected the "malicious reference" made by Qureshi to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, which is an integral part of India.

"If there is an item that is unfinished on the agenda of the UN, it is that of tackling the scourge of terrorism. Pakistan is a country which is globally recognised epicentre of terrorism, which by its own admission harbours and trains terrorists and hails them as martyrs, and consistently persecutes its ethnic and religious minorities," she stated.

"It would do well turn its attention inwards to immediately addressing these pressing concerns, instead of diverting attention from them by misusing UN platforms," Maitra said.