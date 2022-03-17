India slams OIC for inviting Hurriyat leader to foreign ministerial meeting in Pakistan

File image of MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi (Source: ANI)

Union Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on March 17 hit out at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for inviting the chairman of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference to attend its foreign ministerial meeting in Islamabad next week.

Replying to media queries on reports of the OIC inviting Hurriyat Conference leaders to the group’s high-level meets on March 22 and 23 in Pakistan, Bagchi said: “New Delhi does not expect the OIC to encourage actors and organisations engaged in terrorism and anti-India activities.”

“India takes a very serious view of such actions that are aimed at subverting the country's unity and violating its sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the MEA spokesperson further said.

In a tangent reference to Pakistan, he said: “It is highly unfortunate that the OIC continues to be guided by a single member's political agenda rather than focusing on important development activities.”

“We have repeatedly called upon the OIC to refrain from allowing vested interests to exploit the platform for comments on India's internal affairs,” he added.