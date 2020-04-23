India-Singapore strategic partnership can contribute to prosperity in post COVID world: PM Modi

"Exchanged views on the COVID-19 pandemic with PM @leehsienloong, and thanked him for the support and care being extended to Indian citizens in Singapore," Modi tweeted.
The strategic partnership between India and Singapore can contribute to stability and prosperity in the post-COVID world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday. He made these remarks while speaking with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.
"Exchanged views on the COVID-19 pandemic with PM @leehsienloong, and thanked him for the support and care being extended to Indian citizens in Singapore," Modi tweeted.
The India-Singapore strategic partnership can contribute to stability and prosperity in the post-COVID world, he said.
First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365