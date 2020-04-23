App
Last Updated : Apr 23, 2020 08:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

India-Singapore strategic partnership can contribute to prosperity in post COVID world: PM Modi

"Exchanged views on the COVID-19 pandemic with PM @leehsienloong, and thanked him for the support and care being extended to Indian citizens in Singapore," Modi tweeted.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The strategic partnership between India and Singapore can contribute to stability and prosperity in the post-COVID world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday. He made these remarks while speaking with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

"Exchanged views on the COVID-19 pandemic with PM @leehsienloong, and thanked him for the support and care being extended to Indian citizens in Singapore," Modi tweeted.

The India-Singapore strategic partnership can contribute to stability and prosperity in the post-COVID world, he said.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Apr 23, 2020 08:28 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #Narendra Modi #Singapore

