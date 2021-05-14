India should work with other countries to boost COVID-19 vaccine availability: Dr Anthony Fauci
On India's decision to extend the gap between two Covishield doses, Dr Anthony Fauci said that it is a "reasonable approach".
May 14, 2021 / 10:34 AM IST
Dr Fauci, who is the Director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), is also the chief medical advisor to President Joe Biden.
United States' top infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci has said that India needs to collaborate with other countries and boost its COVID-19 vaccine production capabilities to inoculate its entire population.
"It's a very very large country with a population of about 1.4 billion people, you only have a couple of percentage of the people who are fully vaccinated and over about 10 percent or so that have at least one dose so you've got to work out arrangements with other countries, other companies at the same time as ramping up your own capability of making vaccines, " he told ANI.
On resuming flights to and from India, Fauci said that it depends on the level of infection in India. "India has a very very high level of infection and that would mean that it would be very difficult to resume travel there right now," he said.
On India's decision to extend the gap between two Covishield doses, Fauci said that it is a "reasonable approach".
"When you are in a very difficult situation, the way you are in India, you have to try and figure out ways to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as you can, so I believe that it is a reasonable approach to do," Fauci told the news agency.
The government on May 13 announced that it has accepted the COVID-19 Working Group's recommendation for extending the gap between the two doses of the Covishield vaccine from 6-8 weeks to 12-16 weeks.
"Based on the available real-life evidence, particularly from the UK, the COVID-19 Working Group agreed to increase the dosing interval to 12-16 weeks between two doses of Covishield vaccine. No change in the interval of Covaxin vaccine doses was recommended," the health ministry said.