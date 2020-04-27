App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 27, 2020 06:50 AM IST | Source: PTI

India should look to convert world's 'hatred' for China into economic opportunity: Nitin Gadkari

Interacting with overseas Indian students via video conferencing, the minister for MSME and Road Transport and Highways said, "All the world now, they have hatred for China. Is it possible for us to convert it into an opportunity for India."

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

Union minister Nitin Gadkari said India should look at converting the world's "hatred" for China amid the coronavirus pandemic into an economic opportunity for itself by attracting large scale foreign investments.

Interacting with overseas Indian students via video conferencing, the minister for MSME and Road Transport and Highways said, "All the world now, they have hatred for China. Is it possible for us to convert it into an opportunity for India."

Referring to the economic package announced by Japan for its businesses exiting China, Gadkari said, "I feel that we should think on that and we will concentrate on it. We will open the Indian scenario for that. We will give the clearances and everything to them and attract foreign investment."

Asked if India can take any action against China incase it is found to have deliberately "suppressed" information on coronavirus, the minister said this was a sensitive subject related with the Ministry of External Affairs and the prime minister, and therefore it will not be appropriate for him to comment on it.

Gadkari said all government departments, particularly the Finance Ministry as well as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), are formulating policies to win the "economic war" post the COVID-19 pandemic and fulfil the prime minister's dream of making India a USD 5 trillion economy.

"At the same time, we can make infrastructure of Rs 100 lakh crore," he added.

First Published on Apr 27, 2020 06:42 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India #Nitin Gadkari

