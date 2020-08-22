172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|india-should-lead-digital-gaming-sector-develop-games-inspired-from-its-culture-folk-tales-pm-modi-5743141.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 22, 2020 10:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

India should lead digital gaming sector, develop games inspired from its culture, folk tales: PM Modi

At a meeting to discuss ways to boost toy manufacturing in the country, Modi said toys can be an excellent medium to further the spirit of "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat", a statement said.

PTI

India should tap the huge potential in the digital gaming arena by developing games that are inspired from its culture and folk tales, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on August 22, asserting that focus should be on use of technology and innovation besides manufacturing products that meet global standards.

The prime minister tweeted after the meeting, "Had an extensive meeting on ways to boost toy manufacturing in India. Our focus would be to support the sector and create toys that ensure physical fitness and holistic personality development."

The statement quoted Modi as saying that toys aligned with Indian culture and ethos should be used as pedagogical tools across all anganwadi centres and schools for all-round development of children.

He also stressed on the need to organise hackathons for innovations in toy technology and design.

Laying emphasis on the fast-growing digital gaming arena, Modi said India should tap the huge potential in this area and lead the international digital gaming sector by developing games that are inspired from Indian culture and folk tales.
First Published on Aug 22, 2020 09:48 pm

tags #Current Affairs #digital gaming #India #Narendra Modi

