App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 10, 2018 12:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

India should create conductive environment for international arbitration: Justice Sikri

Justice Sikri, while addressing a 'training-cum-brainstorming workshop on best practices in international arbitration' further said, the government should also widen the panel of arbitrators.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Early and cost-effective resolution of commercial disputes is important, and India should create an environment conducive for international arbitration, said Supreme Court of India judge Arjan Kumar Sikri on Wednesday.

Justice Sikri, while addressing a 'training-cum-brainstorming workshop on best practices in international arbitration' further said, the government should also widen the panel of arbitrators.

"The government has a supervisory and regulatory role to ensure smooth operation of international collaborative efforts. Any disputes have to be quickly and effectively settled in an amicable way so as to not sever the relationship," he said.

Noting that in the last four-five years, the government had brought many amendments to the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, Justice Sikri said, "India should become an arbitration hub."

related news

"Currently India has ad-hoc arbitration; let us hope that institutional arbitration takes shape in India," he said.

Justice Sikri also stressed on the need of changing mind-set of government officials as some knowingly delay arbitration proceedings.

Speaking at the same event, Minister of State for Law and Justice P P Chaudhary said that arbitration ensures timely and effective enforcement of contracts.

"It (arbitration) should become the de-facto mode of commercial dispute resolution for the majority. The govt is focusing on building resources and institutions towards this," Chaudhary said.

Under the arbitration process, disputes are resolved in shortest possible time, he added.

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said arbitration was important to improve ease of doing business in India.
First Published on Oct 10, 2018 11:50 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Justice Sikri #Supreme Court of India

most popular

Missed opportunities: 9 poor business decisions that would have changed history

Missed opportunities: 9 poor business decisions that would have changed history

Top 6 video games that you should not miss in October

Top 6 video games that you should not miss in October

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.