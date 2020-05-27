App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 27, 2020 04:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India should avoid understanding Beijing through 'biased' US lens, says Chinese strategic analyst

In the article, he also accused India of starting the latest standoff, alleging that it was a "planned move by New Delhi" but does not provide any evidence to substantiate the claim.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

A Chinese strategic analyst, Long Xingchun, has stated in an opinion piece in the state-run Global Times that India should "avoid understanding China through biased US lens" and that it is in India's interest to "understand the real China and make correct and strategic judgments on this basis".

The comments come amid heightening tensions between India and China after a skirmish between the armies of the two nations on May 5-6.

Xingchun, who is a senior research fellow at the Academy of Regional and Global Governance, Beijing Foreign Studies University, has also said that currently, the international environment for China is "much better... than it was in 1962" and that "India's top priority should be should be handling the epidemic and restoring economy rather than instigating border disputes".

Close

"China has been the first to effectively curb the coronavirus epidemic. Businesses and people's life in China have already returned to normal. This demonstrates the strong leadership of the Chinese government and firm social cohesion in China," the analyst wrote in the newspaper.

related news

It should be noted that Global Times published by the People's Daily, the mouthpiece of China's ruling Communist Party.

Xingchun, in his article, has also said that the "Indian government should keep a sober head to not be used as cannon ash by the US".

"Some Indians believe slowed Chinese economy growth and some Western countries' blame game on China provide them a great opportunity where the border issue will fall to their advantage amid the COVID-19 pandemic," Xingchun wrote, adding that this may "reflect the viewpoints of certain circles from the Indian government and military".

"However, this speculative mind-game is based on an incorrect judgment of the international order and China's national condition. This is flawed logic and ultimately detrimental to India," the analyst has said.

Xingchun, in his article, also accused India of starting the latest standoff, alleging that it was a "planned move by New Delhi" but does not provide any evidence to substantiate the claim except for mentioning "media reports". He also said that such standoffs, and India's alleged inability to stop such "provocations" will impact the New Delhi-Beijing ties.

First Published on May 27, 2020 04:15 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #world

