India sets up 31,696-MW solar power generation capacity: R K Singh

The government on November 28 said a total 31,696 Mega Watt (MW) of grid connected solar power generation capacity has been set up in the country till October 2019.

The government's target is to installing 1,00,000 MW grid-connected solar power capacity by December 2022, Minister of State for Power and New and Renewable Energy R K Singh said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

"As on October 31, 2019, a total grid connected solar power generation capacity of 31,696 MW has been set up in the Country, projects of 17,998 MW capacity are at various stages of installations," the minister said.

Tenders for another 36,278 MW capacity projects have been issued and with new tenders of around 15,000 MW planned in remaining period of 2019-20 and 2020-21, and the country is on course for achieving the target, he said.

Most of the solar power projects in the country have been/are being set up with private investment, Singh said.