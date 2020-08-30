172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|india-sets-global-record-with-single-day-rise-in-coronavirus-cases-5773341.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2020 11:23 AM IST | Source: Reuters

India sets global record with single-day rise of 78,761 coronavirus cases

Reuters

India's single day tally of 78,761 coronavirus infections on Sunday was the highest reported by any nation since the pandemic began.

It surpassed a July 16 figure of 77,299 cases in the United States, a Reuters tally of official data showed.

The world's second most populous nation is the third worst affected globally after the United States and Brazil, but its daily tallies have exceeded those of the other two countries for almost two weeks.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
First Published on Aug 30, 2020 11:15 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India

