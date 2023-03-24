 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India set to surpass China in need for oil as growth paths diverge

Bloomberg
Mar 24, 2023 / 09:24 AM IST

India’s transition from traditional gasoline and diesel-fueled transport is expected to lag other regions, whereas China’s adoption of electric vehicles is skyrocketing.

A pedestrian walks past an oil refinery, operated by Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd., in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. A senior official at India's oil ministry told reporters this month India has been buying oil from about 30 countries, and will continue to buy from anywhere including Russia beyond January.

A change is on the horizon for oil demand, with India set to eclipse China as the most important driver of global growth — and potentially the last, as the world shifts to a greener future.

A swelling population, which has likely already surpassed that of China, will help to underpin that growth along with consumption trends. India’s transition from traditional gasoline and diesel-fueled transport is expected to lag other regions, whereas China’s adoption of electric vehicles is skyrocketing.

While India is unlikely to replicate the mammoth scale of China’s expansive oil network — the nation’s daily crude consumption is triple that of its neighbor — traders and producers looking to tap into diminishing global demand growth will be betting on the South Asian nation into the next decade.