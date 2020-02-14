App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2020 06:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India set to sign $3.5 bn defence deals with US ahead of Trump's visit: Report

The report said that a $2.6 bn deal for 24 MH-60 Romeo helicopters for the Navy and a $930 million deal for six Apache helicopters for the Army is set to be cleared by the Cabinet Committee on Security by next week.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

Ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit, India has finalised two more defence deals with America, the total worth of which is $3.5 billion, according to a report in The Times of India.

The report said that a $2.6 billion deal for 24 MH-60 Romeo helicopters for the Navy and a $930 million deal for six Apache helicopters for the Army is set to be cleared by the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) by next week.

The six Apaches are reportedly just a follow-on order to the 22 helicopters inducted by the Indian Air Force in 2015.

Close

“The Army should get the deliveries of the six choppers, armed with Stinger air-to-air missiles, Hellfire Longbow air-to-ground missiles, guns and rockets around 2022-23," the source told the publication.

related news

According to the publication, the 140-warship force has just about 12 Sea Kinds and 10 Kamov-28 anti-submarine helicopters. At the moment, the MH-60Rs are armed with Hellfire missiles, MK-54 torpedoes and precision-kill rockets. These choppers are a 'critical operational necessity for the Navy since Chinese submarines have been making regular appearances in the Indian Ocean Region.

Trump is also expected to push for a fighter aircraft to be selected for the Make in India project to produce 114 jets for the IAF. This will be a $20 billion deal in addition to another for the supply of 57 multi-role fighters that operate from aircraft carriers.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 14, 2020 06:33 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India #Trump's India tour

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.