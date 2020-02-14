India set to sign $3.5 bn defence deals with US ahead of Trump's visit: Report

Ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit, India has finalised two more defence deals with America, the total worth of which is $3.5 billion, according to a report in The Times of India.

The report said that a $2.6 billion deal for 24 MH-60 Romeo helicopters for the Navy and a $930 million deal for six Apache helicopters for the Army is set to be cleared by the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) by next week.

The six Apaches are reportedly just a follow-on order to the 22 helicopters inducted by the Indian Air Force in 2015.

“The Army should get the deliveries of the six choppers, armed with Stinger air-to-air missiles, Hellfire Longbow air-to-ground missiles, guns and rockets around 2022-23," the source told the publication.

According to the publication, the 140-warship force has just about 12 Sea Kinds and 10 Kamov-28 anti-submarine helicopters. At the moment, the MH-60Rs are armed with Hellfire missiles, MK-54 torpedoes and precision-kill rockets. These choppers are a 'critical operational necessity for the Navy since Chinese submarines have been making regular appearances in the Indian Ocean Region.

Trump is also expected to push for a fighter aircraft to be selected for the Make in India project to produce 114 jets for the IAF. This will be a $20 billion deal in addition to another for the supply of 57 multi-role fighters that operate from aircraft carriers.