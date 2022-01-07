India sends third batch of 5 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses to Afghanistan: MEA

COVID-19 vaccine (Representational image)

The Ministry of External Affairs said on January 7 that the government has sent the third batch of COVID-19 vaccine doses to Afghanistan as a part of its ongoing humanitarian assistance to the citizens of the Taliban-ruled nation.

Apart from five lakh doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, the Indian government also sent 1.6 tonnes of life-saving drugs to the country.

The MEA said: “As part of our ongoing humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people, India supplied the third batch of medical assistance consisting of two tons of essential life-saving medicines to Afghanistan today. The same was handed over to the Indira Gandhi Hospital in Kabul.”

The External Affairs Ministry added: “In this endeavor, we had recently supplied 5,00,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine and 1.6 tonnes of medical assistance to Afghanistan through the World Health Organisation.”

India stands committed to continuing the “special relationship with the people of Afghanistan and providing them humanitarian assistance,” the MEA said.

The Indian government would be supplying more batches of humanitarian assistance consisting of medicines and foodgrains to Afghanistan in the coming weeks.

India had announced earlier this year that it will send 50,000 tonnes of wheat and medicines to Afghanistan by road transport through Pakistan. India and Pakistan are now finalising the modalities for transportation of the consignments.

(With inputs from ANI)