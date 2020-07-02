India seeks to send medical experts to assess mental condition of Indian prisoners in Pakistan

The government of India has sought to expedite the process of granting of visas to medical experts for their visit to Pakistan in an effort to assess the mental condition of believed-to-be Indian prisoners of unsound mind, said the Ministry of External Affairs.

In a statement issued on July 1, the MEA further said that India has also asked the neighbouring country to organise a visit of the Joint Judicial Committee to Pakistan and to organise an early visit of the four-member team to Karachi with regard to release and repatriation of Indian fishing boats.

India put the demand in front of Pakistan during the biannual exchange of lists of civilian prisoners and fishermen in each other's custody.

Both the countries exchange the list of prisoners in keeping with the provisions of the 2008 Agreement under which such lists are exchanged every year on January 1 and July 1.

India handed over lists of 265 Pakistani civilian prisoners and 97 fishermen in its custody to Pakistan, the ministry said.

Similarly, Pakistan has shared lists of 54 civilian prisoners and 270 fishermen in its custody, who are Indians or believed-to-be Indians, the MEA said.

The Indian government has called for early release and repatriation of civilian prisoners, missing Indian defence personnel and fishermen, along with their boats, from Pakistan's custody, it said.

In this context, Pakistan was asked to expedite the release and repatriation of seven Indian civilian prisoners and 106 Indian fishermen to India whose nationality has been confirmed and conveyed to Pakistan, the MEA said.

Pakistan has also been asked to provide immediate consular access to Indian fishermen and 18 believed-to-be Indian civilian prisoners who are in Pakistan's custody, it said.

Further, India has urged Pakistan to expedite necessary action at its end to confirm the nationality status of 88 Pakistani prisoners, including fishermen, whose repatriation is pending for want of nationality confirmation by Pakistan, said the ministry.

