India seeks China's participation in northeast connectivity plan: Report

According to the report, the proposal is being prepared by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary Ram Madhav and cabinet ministers from the three BJP-ruled northeastern states — Assam, Tripura and Nagaland.

The team does not, however, have any minister from the state of Arunachal Pradesh, which borders disputed portions of Tibet in China.

Madhav told the newspaper that the team is likely to face challenge due to China’s claims over Arunachal Pradesh.

“We have issues in Arunachal Pradesh and that remains a challenge,” he said.

The report suggests that Madhav has said that Chinese investments can be in consumer goods and products like batteries for e-bikes, however, did not mention any infrastructure development by the Chinese.

“Where there is mutually beneficial arrangement possible, there we’ll take them. Where there are concerns, we won’t allow many people there,” Madhav said.

India is seeking China's participation in a newly-drafted project that involves connecting the northeastern states with the Chittagong port in Bangladesh, according to a report by The Economic Times.

“Southwest China can use the northeast as a hub to go to the Indian Ocean through Chittagong,” Madhav, who leads BJP’s northeast affairs, said.

The new plan will help end the hassle of shipping goods from Mumbai and Chennai ports as they will be able to move directly to the Northeast from the Chittagong port, the report suggests.