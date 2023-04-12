English
    India says Ukraine requested for additional medicines, medical equipment

    Reuters
    April 12, 2023 / 09:06 AM IST
    Ukraine has requested India for additional medicines and medical equipment, the South Asian country's foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

    The request came during the three-day visit to India by Ukraine's Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova, when she met the junior foreign minister, Meenakshi Lekhi, a statement from the Indian foreign ministry said.

    "The Ukrainian Deputy FM also proposed that rebuilding infrastructure in Ukraine could be an opportunity for Indian companies," the statement said.

