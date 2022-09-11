English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Definedge Conference on Market Analysis on 17th & 18th Sept @999 INR just for PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    India says it uncovers fraudulent shell companies with Chinese links

    The latest arrest was part of a larger probe launched by the federal government’s Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) against founders of shell companies used to conduct illegal transactions.

    Reuters
    September 11, 2022 / 12:38 PM IST

    Indian authorities on Sunday said they had arrested a man who had masterminded the creation of many shell companies linked to China and appointed dummy directors to run the fraudulent businesses.

    The latest arrest was part of a larger probe launched by the federal government’s Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) against founders of shell companies used to conduct illegal transactions.

    Earlier this month the government began cracking down on Indian entities that were providing fake directors to some shell companies linked to China.

    The SFIO said it had arrested a man called Dortse, who was on the board of Jillian India Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Jillian Hong Kong Ltd, and had raided multiple places to unearth the scam.

    It did not describe the Chinese links of the shell companies nor disclose the nature of frauds allegedly perpetrated.

    Close

    For directors of the several of the shell companies, Dortse would use the names of Indian citizens who had no education and worked in menial jobs, according to the SFIO.

    The Indian Express newspaper reported that local police had arrested two directors of a company, including a Chinese national, for their alleged involvement in providing dummy directors to shell companies linked to China.
    Reuters
    Tags: #China #India China News
    first published: Sep 11, 2022 12:38 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.