India says 'few members' of WTO ensured deadline on COVID vaccine IP waiver talks was missed: Report

The General Council of the WTO will review the progress of the negotiations on July 27-28, The Economic Times reported.

At the World Trade Organization (WTO), India reportedly said that a "few members" ensured that the July-end deadline for talks on the COVID-19 vaccine intellectual property rights waiver was missed, a move crucial towards fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

India made the remarks at an informal meeting of heads of delegations last week, according to The Economic Times.

India said some members did not engage in text-based negotiation and raised the issue of selective interpretation of rules and procedures.

"Despite the agreement among members in early June to start the text-based negotiation, it is unfortunate that a few members have failed to engage in the text-based negotiation," India said at the meeting, as quoted by the publication.

"Few members ensured that we are unable to meet the deadline set by the Trips Council Chair for reaching the necessary landing zone by end-July," said India's ambassador to WTO Brajendra Navnit.

The deal on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) waiver aims to ease access to COVID-19 related medical products, including vaccines.

India and South had first made the proposal in October 2020, and an updated draft of the proposed IPR waiver, sponsored by 62 nations, was submitted to the WTO on May 21.