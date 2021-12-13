MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Access insightful & curated financial content with Moneycontrol PRO at just Re. 1/- per day. Use code PRO365.
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

India says climate commitments ambitious yet achievable

Separately, Britain’s president of the COP26 climate conference, Alok Sharma, said he urged companies in India and in other countries to "bang the drum" on climate action and support efforts to achieve net zero emissions.

Reuters
December 13, 2021 / 03:28 PM IST
A report from AIR Worldwide, a global risk modeling firm, estimates that now each year extreme weather is costing $320 billion around the world, with only about one-third of it insured. (Image: AP)

A report from AIR Worldwide, a global risk modeling firm, estimates that now each year extreme weather is costing $320 billion around the world, with only about one-third of it insured. (Image: AP)

India’s targets to achieve net-zero carbon emissions and increase its share of renewables in the energy mix were "very ambitious yet very much achievable", environment secretary, Rameshwar Prasad Gupta, said on Monday.

Separately, Britain’s president of the COP26 climate conference, Alok Sharma, said he urged companies in India and in other countries to "bang the drum" on climate action and support efforts to achieve net zero emissions.

Both Gupta and Sharma, were speaking at the CII (Confederation of Indian Industry) Partnership Summit 2021.
Reuters
Tags: #climate change #Current Affairs #India
first published: Dec 13, 2021 03:29 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.