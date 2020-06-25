App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2020 07:03 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India says China amassed troops along border in violation of agreements

"At the heart of the matter is that since early May the Chinese side had been amassing a large contingent of troops and armaments along the LAC," ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said in a briefing in New Delhi, referring to the Line of Actual Control, the de facto border.

Reuters

India's foreign ministry on Thursday said that China has deployed large numbers of troops and weapons along a mountainous border, in violation of bilateral agreements and leading to a clash this month in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed.

"This is not in accordance with the provisions of our various bilateral agreements," he said, including a 1993 treaty that dictates that both sides will maintain limited border deployments.

Read our complete coverage on the India-China border tension.

First Published on Jun 25, 2020 06:55 pm

tags #China #Current Affairs #Galwan valley #India #India China border news #Ladakh

