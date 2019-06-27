App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2019 06:33 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India says business environment not good for Air India sale in immediate future

India last year failed in its attempt to sell a 76% stake in the debt-laden carrier due to lack of interest from bidders and said it would return with an alternative proposal soon.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

The present economic environment is not conducive for the sale of state-run carrier Air India in the "immediate near future", junior civil aviation minister, Hardeep Singh Puri, said in parliament on June 27.

"In view of volatile crude prices and adverse fluctuations in exchange rates, the present environment is not conducive to stimulate interest amongst investors," Puri said.

The government will revisit the sale once global economic indicators including oil prices and foreign exchange conditions stabilize, he said.

First Published on Jun 27, 2019 06:20 pm

tags #Air India #aviation #India

