App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Apr 12, 2018 10:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

India saw 19.8% dip in awarding death sentences in 2017: Amnesty

The report titled 'Death Sentences and Executions 2017' claimed that the year 2017 saw a 19.8 percent decrease in awarding death sentences in the country as compared to 2016.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India saw a dip in imposition of capital punishment last year with 109 cases of execution reported in the country in 2017 as compared to 136 such cases in 2016, global rights watchdog Amnesty International said in a report.

The report titled 'Death Sentences and Executions 2017' claimed that the year 2017 saw a 19.8 percent decrease in awarding death sentences in the country as compared to 2016.

"Globally, executions and death sentences are sliding and India has contributed to this trend,” Aakar Patel, Executive Director of Amnesty International India, said in a press release.

"However, there is bad news coming out of India too, with new laws being passed that expand the scope of this cruel, inhuman and degrading punishment," he said.

related news

The report noted that a research done by the Centre on Death Penalty-National Law University (NLU) indicated that courts in India had imposed 109 new death sentences in 2017, including 51 for murder and 43 for murder involving sexual offences.

"This represented a decrease in the total number of death sentences imposed (136 in 2016), as well those imposed for murder not involving other offences (87 in 2016). Two new death sentences were imposed for drug-related offences. A total of 371 people are known to be under death sentence at the end of 2017," the report said.

The human rights watchdog, however, expressed concern over the country expanding the scope of death penalty.

It said India was one of the only three countries in the world that expanded the scope of the death penalty by adopting new laws.

"Case in point is the Anti-Hijacking Act, 2016, which provides for death penalty for hijacking resulting in death. It came into force at national level on July 5, 2017," the report added.

tags #Current Affairs #death penalty #India

most popular

Midcaps trade at a 73% premium vs largecaps; 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Midcaps trade at a 73% premium vs largecaps; 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Logistics sector outlook: Long and exciting road ahead

Logistics sector outlook: Long and exciting road ahead

Worst over for the market, top 10 stocks to bet on in FY19

Worst over for the market, top 10 stocks to bet on in FY19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.