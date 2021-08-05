MARKET NEWS

English
India saw 13% decline in fatal road accidents in 2020: Nitin Gadkari informs Parliament

Giving further details on road accidents in India, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari informed the Lok Sabha that Tamil Nadu recorded the highest number of road accidents followed by West Bengal and Karnataka.

Moneycontrol News
August 05, 2021 / 08:21 PM IST
Representational image

Around 3,66,138 road accidents took place in India in 2020, causing 1,31,714 deaths. The figure was around 13 percent lower than the corresponding number for 2019, which saw 1,51,113 deaths due to road accidents in India, Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said in a written response in Lok Sabha on August 5.

One must note here, one of the reasons behind the sharp decrease in the number of road accidents in 2020 was partially due to the coronavirus pandemic outbreak, which forced the entire nation into months of strict lockdown to contain the spread of the virus. During this time, the movement of vehicles -- commercial and private -- was highly regulated.

Giving further details on road accidents in India, the Road Transport Minister informed the Lok Sabha that Tamil Nadu recorded the highest number of road accidents followed by West Bengal and Karnataka.

He added that road accidents in India occur mainly due to speeding, drunken driving, driving on the wrong side, lane indiscipline, use of mobile phones while driving, mechanical defect, faulty vehicle, bad roads, bad weather, and lack of knowledge on road signage.

Gadkari pointed out that now road safety has been made an integral part of road design at the planning stage.

Close

"The ministry has delegated powers to regional officers of MoRTH for technical approval of the detailed estimates for rectification of identified road accident black spots," he said.

While addressing the issue, Gadkari also said that his ministry has devised a multi-pronged strategy to address the road safety issues. The strategy will focus on education, road engineering, vehicle engineering, enforcement, and emergency care.

To minimise the number of road accidents, the Government of India has also imposed stricter punitive measures for violations of traffic rules under the new amended Motor Vehicles Act.

 
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #accidents #Nitin Gadkari #parliament monsoon session. #road accidents
first published: Aug 5, 2021 08:20 pm

