India saved over 3.4 million lives by undertaking nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign: Stanford University report

Feb 24, 2023 / 01:12 PM IST

Mansukh Mandaviya said much before COVID-19 was declared a public health emergency by the World Health Organization (WHO) in January 2020, processes and structures to focus dedicatedly on various facets of the pandemic management were put in place.

India was able to save more than 3.4 million lives by undertaking a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign at an unprecedented scale, said a report by Stanford University.

The Covid vaccination campaign also yielded a positive economic impact by preventing a loss of USD 18.3 billion, the working paper by Stanford University and Institute for Competitiveness titled 'Healing the Economy: Estimating the Economic Impact on India's vaccination and related issues' released by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday said.

Mandaviya said much before COVID-19 was declared a public health emergency by the World Health Organization (WHO) in January 2020, processes and structures to focus dedicatedly on various facets of the pandemic management were put in place.

He virtually addressed the 'The India Dialog' session on the Economic Impact of Vaccination and Related Matters.

