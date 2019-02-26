India safe under PM Modi's strong and decisive leadership: Amit Shah

The Indian Air Force' strikes on terrorist camps in Pakistan underscores the will and resolve a new India, BJP president Amit Shah said on February 26 , asserting it has shown that the country is safe under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strong and decisive leadership.

"I congratulate and salute the bravery and valour of our armed forces. Today's action further demonstrates that India is safe and secure under the strong and decisive leadership of PM Nrendra Modi," he said.

"Our New India will not spare any acts of terror and their perpetrators and patrons," Shah added.

India struck Jaish-e-Mohammed's (JeM) biggest camp in Pakistan early on February 26 in a major "preemptive" action killing a large number of terrorists and trainers of the Pakistan-based terror group preparing to carry out suicide attacks in this country