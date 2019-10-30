App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2019 09:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

India, Russia vow to step up fight against terror; call for 'elimination' of terrorist safe havens

The Indian side was led by Vijay Thakur Singh, Secretary (East), Ministry of External Affairs, while the Russian delegation was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg V Syromolotov.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Stressing the need for elimination of all safe havens for terrorists, India and Russia on October 30 called for "credible, irreversible and verifiable" action against terrorists and terror groups. The two countries made the assertion in a joint statement issued after the 11th meeting of the India-Russia Joint Working Group on Counter Terrorism held here.



Both sides agreed that united efforts should be made to fight terrorism and terror financing at multilateral forums including the United Nations, BRICS, Financial Action Task Force and Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

India and Russia condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and emphasised the need for strengthening international cooperation to combat terrorism in a comprehensive and sustained manner without any double standards, the statement said.

The two sides exchanged views on threats posed by terrorist entities globally and in their respective regions as well as ongoing concerns over terrorism in the South Asia region, it said.

"They stressed the need for elimination, once and for all, of all 'safe havens' of terrorist. They also underlined the urgent need for meaningful, credible, irreversible, verifiable and sustainable action against terrorists and terrorist groups," the statement said.

Both sides highlighted their efforts on some of the world's most pressing counterterrorism challenges including countering radicalisation and extremism, misuse of internet for terrorist purposes, movement of foreign fighters and combating financing of terrorism including drug-trafficking.

The two sides also deliberated upon measures to further strengthen and deepen counterterrorism cooperation through intensifying exchange of information, regular meetings at experts level, sharing of best practices and capacity-building efforts in all areas of mutual interest in accordance with the special and privileged strategic partnership that exists bilaterally, the statement said.

It was decided that the next meeting will be held in Russia on mutually convenient dates, it said.

First Published on Oct 30, 2019 09:33 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Russia #World News

