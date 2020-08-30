172@29@17@144!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|india-russia-share-gold-in-fide-online-chess-olympiad-5774441.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Launch your ETF investment journey at "Making ETFs More Mutual" webinar on September 4. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2020 09:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India, Russia share gold in FIDE Online Chess Olympiad

Despite Vidit Gujarati having a clear advantage in the middle game, Nepomniachtchi managed to force a draw

Moneycontrol News
Vidit Gujrathi
Vidit Gujrathi

India and Russia won the gold medal in the finals of FIDE Online Chess Olympiad on August 30, after the internet played spoilsport on India's end.

According to a News18 report, Russia went into the final as slight favourites but the first round ended in a 3-3 deadlock. In the first round of the final, Russia made a few good saves to earn themselves a draw.

The second round saw Nihal Sarin and Divya Deshmukh lost connection and hence, the points. On time, India forfeited the game. Humpy Koneru also faced internet problems, thus losing time.

Close

However, India filed an official appeal against the decision and the matter was investigated, following which it was decided to give gold medals to both teams.

related news

The internet chess organisation took to twitter to make the formal announcement:

India's top-ranked player world No.15 Vishwanathan Anand sat out of the first round as captain Vidit Gujrathi occupied the first board against the current world No.4 Ian Nepomniachtchi. Despite Vidit had a clear advantage in the middle game, Nepomniachtchi managed to force a draw.

As for the women, Humpy Koneru squandered an advantage and had to settle for a draw against Kateryna Lagno, the report said.
First Published on Aug 30, 2020 09:55 pm

tags #FIDE Online Chess Olympiad #India #Russia

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.