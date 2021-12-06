MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

India-Russia partnership steady & strong: Jaishankar

Sergey Lavrov and Russian Defence Minister Gen Sergey Shoigu arrived here on Sunday night to hold the inaugural '2+2' dialogue with their Indian counterparts.

PTI
December 06, 2021 / 12:13 PM IST
The India-Russia partnership is unique and has remained remarkably steady and strong in a world of rapid geopolitical changes, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said.

The India-Russia partnership is unique and has remained remarkably steady and strong in a world of rapid geopolitical changes, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said.

The India-Russia partnership is unique and has remained remarkably steady and strong in a world of rapid geopolitical changes, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday during bilateral talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

Lavrov and Russian Defence Minister Gen Sergey Shoigu arrived here on Sunday night to hold the inaugural '2+2' dialogue with their Indian counterparts.

Ahead of the '2+2' dialogue, Jaishankar and Lavrov held bilateral talks. "India-Russia partnership is unique. We are very conscious that in a world of rapid geopolitical changes, it has in fact been remarkably steady and strong," Jaishankar said in his opening remarks at the meeting.

"I would like to also take the opportunity to underline that we are very satisfied with our bilateral relations and the state of our cooperation," he added.

After the '2+2' talks, the two Russian ministers will join President Vladimir Putin later in the day in his summit talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Close

Related stories

"For us, the annual India-Russia summit is a unique event. Prime Minister Modi and President Putin share a relationship of great trust and confidence," Jaishankar said.

"The annual summit is taking place after a gap of two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. We are looking forward to some very significant outcomes from the summit," Jaishankar added.

India and Russia are set to ink a number of pacts to expand cooperation in key areas of defence, trade and investment, energy and technology at the summit.

In the summit as well as in the inaugural '2+2' defence and foreign ministerial talks, the two sides are also expected to focus on the situation in Afghanistan.
PTI
Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Jaishankar #Russia
first published: Dec 6, 2021 12:15 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.