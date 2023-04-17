 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India, Russia in talks on free trade deal

Reuters
Apr 17, 2023 / 02:01 PM IST

India's Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar told an event in New Delhi his government was in "advance agreement" on a trade treaty that Russia's Trade and Industry Minister Denis Manturov said would bring a guarantee of bilateral investment.

India and Russia are discussing a free trade agreement, ministers said on Monday, a move that would further deepen bilateral commercial ties that have flourished since war broke out in Ukraine.

India has not explicitly criticised Russia's invasion of Ukraine - which Moscow describes as a "special military operation" - and has called for a peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue.

Russia, a traditional defence equipment supplier, also displaced Iraq last month to become India's top supplier of crude oil. Overall Indian imports from Russia increased almost fourfold to $46.33 billion in the year to March 31.