India rushes to long-term LNG deals to speed shift from coal

India is looking to sign many more long-term deals to buy liquefied natural gas to help power its economic growth.
Petronet LNG Ltd., India’s biggest gas importer, wants to secure 12 million tons a year of additional supply under long-term contracts, Managing Director Akshay Kumar Singh said Tuesday in Bengaluru at India Energy Week. That’s equivalent to about 60% of the nation’s deliveries last year, according to ship-tracking data.
New Delhi is trying to boost its LNG import capacity to increase the share of natural gas in its coal-heavy electricity mix to 15% by 2030 from about 6% now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Monday.
India will face competition from other importers eager to sign long-term deals to reduce their exposure to the kind of volatility that saw spot prices soar to a record last year. The LNG market will remain tight until 2026, Satinder Pal Singh, chief executive officer of Adani Total Private Ltd., said at the conference.