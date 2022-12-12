 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

India restoring Angkor Wat temple in Cambodia: S Jaishankar

PTI
Dec 12, 2022 / 09:46 AM IST

Addressing the Kashi Tamil Sangamam on the subject 'contribution of temples in society and nation building' being held here, Jaishankar said, "There are temples not only in India, not only in the Indian subcontinent, but in many regions beyond."

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar (file image)

The Angkor Wat temple complex in Cambodia is being restored by India because our civilisation is not limited to India, but is spread across countries, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday said.

Addressing the Kashi Tamil Sangamam on the subject 'contribution of temples in society and nation building' being held here, Jaishankar said, "There are temples not only in India, not only in the Indian subcontinent, but in many regions beyond."

"I had gone with the Vice President to see the biggest temple in the world -- the Angkor Wat temple complex. Today, we are restoring and renovating the temples in Angkor Wat. These are contributions which we are making outside because the civilisation of India has gone beyond India," he said.

"So, today when we are restoring, rebuilding, and re-energising Indian civilisation, our task is not only in India. Our task is all over the world. But, it is not only where our civilisation went, it is also where our travellers went, our traders went, our people of faith went," he said.

Recalling his days as India's ambassador to China, the minister said, "Some of you know that for many years, I have been an ambassador to China. I have seen the remnants of Hindu temples even in China on the east coast."

He said that there is a very special connection between Ayodhya and Korea, whose people want to be associated with the developments in Ayodhya, he said.