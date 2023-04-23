 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India requires more than one vibrant exchange, tweaking products to enliven BSE: MD & CEO

PTI
Apr 23, 2023 / 08:51 PM IST

Besides, the BSE will continue to strengthen the StAR MF, India INX, and SME platforms, where "we are the market leaders", BSE MD & CEO Sundararaman Ramamurthy stated.

India needs more than one vibrant exchange, and the BSE is tweaking its capital market products to revitalise the bourse and offer greater flexibility to investors, a top official said. The goal is to encourage technology providers, brokers and end users to actively participate in the BSE, he said.

"India requires more than one active exchange, and hence the need to make the BSE more vibrant. We trying to differentiate by tweaking our product offerings," the bourse's MD & CEO Sundararaman Ramamurthy said in an interview to PTI.

After taking over the bourse's charge in January, Ramamurthy has taken several measures to reinvigorate the BSE.

"We are re-launching Sensex and Bankex derivatives with lower lot sizes and a new expiry cycle of Friday from May 15. The launch of Sensex 30 and Bankex derivatives will provide investors an opportunity to trade these popular and well-tracked indices," he said.