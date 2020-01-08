India reports H5N1 bird flu outbreak in Chhattisgarh state: OIE

The virus killed 5,634 out of 21,060 birds on the farm in Baikunthpur and all of the remaining birds were slaughtered, the Paris-based OIE said in a website alert.
First Published on Jan 8, 2020 08:45 pm