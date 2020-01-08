App
Last Updated : Jan 08, 2020 08:57 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India reports H5N1 bird flu outbreak in Chhattisgarh state: OIE

The virus killed 5,634 out of 21,060 birds on the farm in Baikunthpur and all of the remaining birds were slaughtered, the Paris-based OIE said in a website alert.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

India has reported an outbreak of the highly contagious H5N1 bird flu virus on a poultry farm in Chhattisgarh, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on January 8, citing a report from India's fisheries and animal husbandry ministry.

The virus killed 5,634 out of 21,060 birds on the farm in Baikunthpur and all of the remaining birds were slaughtered, the Paris-based OIE said in a website alert.

First Published on Jan 8, 2020 08:45 pm

tags #Chhattisgarh #Current Affairs #India

