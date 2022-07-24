Delhi man detected with monkeypox in fourth India case

A 34-year-old man from the national capital with no history of foreign travel tested positive for the monkeypox virus on July 24.

This is the fourth case of the disease being reported in India.

A resident of West Delhi, the man was admitted to the Maulana Azad Medical College Hospital here around three days ago after he showed symptoms of monkeypox. His samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) Pune on Saturday which came out positive, PTI reported.

This comes a day after the World Health Organization declared monkeypox a global emergency with outbreak expanding to more than 70 countries.

WHO said the expanding monkeypox outbreak in more than 70 countries is an extraordinary situation that now qualifies as a global emergency, a declaration Saturday that could spur further investment in treating the once-rare disease and worsen the scramble for scarce vaccines.

Monkeypox virus is transmitted from infected animals to humans via indirect or direct contact. Human-to-human transmission can occur through direct contact with infectious skin or lesions, including face-to-face, skin-to-skin, and respiratory droplets.

Globally, over 16,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported from 75 countries and there have been five deaths so far due to the outbreak. In the WHO South-East Asia Region, besides India, one case has been detected from Thailand.