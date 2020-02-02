App
Last Updated : Feb 02, 2020 08:22 PM IST

India reports 2nd case of novel coronavirus: Kerala govt say awaiting results from NIV

Till date, 1,793 people who traveled from coronavirus affected countries have been identified and placed under surveillance in Kerala

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India on February 2 reported a second case of novel coronavirus with a person from Kerala, who had returned from China recently, testing positive, officials said. However, the Kerala government said the state was awaiting the results from the National Institute of Virology (NIV) at Pune.

"We have been informed telephonically by NIV Pune that there is a possibility of another positive case. But since there is a possibility we have to be extremely vigilant. We are yet to receive the results. The suspected case is of a student of Wuhan university," state Health Minister K K Shailaja told the media at Kollam. She said the student, who had returned from China on January 24, and currently at an isolation ward in Alappuzha Medical College Hospital, was being closely monitored and the condition of the patient is stable.

"The patient has minor symptoms. But we are not taking any chances. We have taken proper precautions even though we have not received any confirmation. We expect the results by evening," she said. India's first novel coronavirus case in India was reported from Thrissur in Kerala with a student testing positive.

Till date, 1,793 people who traveled from coronavirus affected countries have been identified and placed under surveillance in Kerala. Of this, 70 people have been admitted in selected isolation facilities and 1723 are under home isolation, a medical bulletin said.

First Published on Feb 2, 2020 08:07 pm

tags #coronavirus

