India reports 28,591 new coronavirus infections, 338 deaths

A healthcare worker collects a swab for a rapid antigen test from a farmer in his field, during a door-to-door vaccination drive amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak in Banaskantha district in the western state of Gujarat. (Representative image: Reuters)

India saw a single-day rise of 28,591 coronavirus infections, taking the overall tally to 3,32,36,921, while active cases declined by nearly 6,600 in a day to stand at 3,84,921, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated Sunday.

The death toll climbed to 4,42,655 with 338 daily fatalities reported Sunday, according to the data released at 8 am.

The active cases have declined to 3,84,921, constituting 1.16 percent of the total infections, while the COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.51 percent, the health ministry said.

The number of active cases declined by 6,595 in a span of 24 hours, it said.

Also, 15,30,125 tests were conducted Saturday, taking the cumulative number of tests conducted so far for the detection of COVID-19 in the country to 54,18,05,829.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.87 percent. It has been less than 3 percent for the past 13 days. The Weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.17 percent. It has been below 3 percent for the past 79 days, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,24,09,345, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 percent.

The cumulative number of Covid vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 73.82 crore, according to the ministry.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4 and 2 crore on June 23.