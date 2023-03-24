 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India reports 1,249 Covid cases, XBB.1.16 variant driving the surge

Moneycontrol News
Mar 24, 2023 / 01:23 PM IST

XBB.1.16 is an omicron variant descended from the XBB lineage. Symptoms generally include upper respiratory issues like a blocked nose, headache and sore throat along with fever and muscle pain, which lasts for three to four days

(Image: AP)

India reported 1,249 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, health ministry data on March 24 morning showed, pushing up the number of active cases to 7,927.

Karnataka and Gujarat each reported a death during the period, taking the country’s tally to 5, 30,818. India has, so far, recorded 4.47 crore Covid cases, the data updated at 8 am said.

The number of people who have recovered from the viral illness surged to 4,41,61,922, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

On March 23, the country reported 1,300 cases, the highest in 140 days. India was seeing an average of 966 new cases a day, up from 108 infections a day seen in February, health secretary Rajesh Bhushan told media on March 23.