India reports 1,249 Covid cases, XBB.1.16 variant driving the surge

India reported 1,249 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, health ministry data on March 24 morning showed, pushing up the number of active cases to 7,927.

Karnataka and Gujarat each reported a death during the period, taking the country’s tally to 5, 30,818. India has, so far, recorded 4.47 crore Covid cases, the data updated at 8 am said.

The number of people who have recovered from the viral illness surged to 4,41,61,922, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

On March 23, the country reported 1,300 cases, the highest in 140 days. India was seeing an average of 966 new cases a day, up from 108 infections a day seen in February, health secretary Rajesh Bhushan told media on March 23.

The briefing came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level meeting to assess preparedness for Covid-19 and the seasonal flu. Bhushan said the Covid virus was mutating and changing with. The omicron strain now has over 1,000 variants.

