Last Updated : Dec 26, 2018 10:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

India releases 2 Pakistani nationals

"It was my childhood dream to come to India and meet Shah Rukh Khan," he said before his repatriation.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
India sent home on December 26 two Pakistani nationals, including a 21-year-old who said he had crossed over in 2017 to meet Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan.

Abdullah and Mohammed Imran Qureshi Warsi were repatriated through the Attari-Wagah border on the basis of an emergency travel certificate issued by the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, officials said.

While Abdullah was detained at Attari after he had crossed over without any documents, Warsi spent around a decade in Bhopal jail on charges of "forgery and spying" after coming to India in 2004.

Abdullah said he had come to witness the Beating Retreat Ceremony held every evening at the border gates.

He crossed the Zero Line after the ceremony and told BSF officials that he had wanted to meet Shah Rukh Khan, officials said.

He said since his dream was not fulfilled this time, he will come back again to meet the actor.

The other Pakistani national, Warsi, had come to India with proper documents to meet his relatives in Kolkata. He stayed on in the country for four years even after the expiry of his visa.

He had also allegedly obtained a ration card and some other documents during his stay.

In 2008, he was arrested while on his way to Bhopal to get a passport, an official at Attari said.

Warsi said he was very happy as he will be able to meet his parents and siblings who all live in Karachi's Gulshan Iqbal area.
First Published on Dec 26, 2018 10:36 pm

tags #India #Pakistan #World News

