you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2019 02:50 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India rejects US report on attacks on minority Muslims

It also noted reports by non-governmental organisations that the government sometimes failed to act on mob attacks on religious minorities, marginalised communities, and critics of the government.

Reuters
Representative image
Representative image

India on June 23 rejected a US State Department's annual report on religious freedom that raised questions about the government's inability to curb violent attacks on the country's minority Muslims.

Preparing for a visit by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on June 25, India's foreign ministry issued a stiff rejoinder to the US criticism.

"India is proud of its secular credentials, its status as the largest democracy and a pluralistic society with a longstanding commitment to tolerance and inclusion," Raveesh Kumar, the ministry's spokesman, said in a statement.

The State Department report, released on June 21, said some senior officials from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) last year had made "inflammatory speeches" against religious minorities.

Kumar said India's constitution guarantees fundamental rights and religious freedom of all citizens, including its minority communities. Muslims make up 14 percent of India's 1.3 billion people.

"We see no locus standi for a foreign entity to pronounce on the state of our citizens constitutionally protected rights," Kumar said.

The US State Department report examined attacks on minorities during 2018.

"Mob attacks by violent extremist Hindu groups against minority communities, especially Muslims, continued throughout the year amid rumours that victims had traded or killed cows for beef," the report said.



While in New Delhi, Pompeo is expected to hold talks aimed at laying the ground for a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Modi during a Group of 20 summit in Japan later next week.

First Published on Jun 23, 2019 02:35 pm

