Last Updated : Jun 14, 2018 02:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

India rejects UN report on rights violation as 'fallacious'

India today rejected a UN report alleging human rights violations in Kashmir as "fallacious, tendentious and motivated".

India today rejected a UN report alleging human rights violations in Kashmir as "fallacious, tendentious and motivated". In a strong reaction, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the report is "overtly prejudiced" and seeks to build a "false narrative".

It violated the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity, it said.

In the report released today, the UN talked about alleged human rights violations in both "Indian-administered and Pakistan-administered Kashmir" and sought an international inquiry into these abuses.

"India rejects the report. It is fallacious, tendentious and motivated. We question the intent in bringing out such a report," the MEA said.

It added that the report is a selective compilation of largely unverified information.

"The report violates India's sovereignty and territorial integrity. The entire state of Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India. Pakistan is in illegal and forcible occupation of a part of the Indian state through aggression," the MEA said.
First Published on Jun 14, 2018 02:40 pm

