India reinstates e-visas for travellers from UK

PTI
Dec 05, 2022 / 10:35 PM IST

The Indian High Commissioner to the UK, Vikram Doraiswami, said the service will be available "forthwith" and High Commission officials in London confirmed that travellers can start applying for e-visas to India from this week.

The Indian High Commission in London on Monday announced the reinstating of the electronic visa (e-visa) for UK travellers, a move that will be widely welcomed amid a massive rush for visas to India in recent months.

"The big news today is that we are rolling out e-Visas once again," Doraiswami announced in a video posted on Twitter.

"This should enable friends from the UK to travel far more easily to India," he said.

The announcement was instantly greeted with great cheer, with it being dubbed "excellent" and "wonderful" news in response to the Indian High Commissioner's Twitter announcement. It had emerged in the UK Parliament that e-visas were among the issues discussed between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his UK counterpart, Rishi Sunak, during their meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Indonesia last month.

The long-awaited move follows several measures undertaken to boost Indian visa processing facilities, including a new Indian visa centre in central London and Visa at Your Doorstep (VAYD) service, to address the high post-pandemic travel demand from the UK to India.