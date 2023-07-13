India regaining its rightful place, working with a clear vision for 2047: PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi also pitched India as a bridge between the 'Global South' and the Western world.

In an interview with French newspaper Les Echos, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about 25 years of India-France strategic partnership. In the interview, PM Modi talked about India's "clear vision" for 2047 and regaining its rightful place in the world.

"We are working with a clear vision for 2047, the 100th anniversary of our independence. We want to see India become a developed country in 2047. A developed economy that caters to the needs of all its people - education, health, infrastructure and opportunities," the PM told Les Echos.

"Since time immemorial, India has been at the forefront of contributing to global economic growth, technological advancement and human development. Today, across the world, we see a lot of problems and challenges. Recession, food security, inflation and social tensions are just some of them. In such a global backdrop, I see a renewed confidence in our people, an optimism about the future and an eagerness to take its rightful place in the world," he further added.

Modi left for France on July 13 morning and is scheduled to join President Emmanuel Macron for the French National Day, also known as Bastille Day celebrations, in Paris as the Guest of Honour.

The Prime Minister also pitched India as a bridge between the 'Global South' and the Western world. He also hailed the deep cooperation between India and France and reiterated his 'SAGAR' vision for both countries — Security and Growth for All in the Region.

"I see India being that strong shoulder. If Global South has to make that high jump, India can be that shoulder to propel it ahead. For the Global South, India can also build its linkages with Global North. So, in that sense, this shoulder can become a bridge of sorts. So, I feel that what we need is to strengthen this shoulder, this bridge, so that linkages between the North and South can become stronger and the Global South can itself become stronger," PM Modi told Les Echos.