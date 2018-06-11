India refuses to endorse Xi Jinping's OBOR dream, PM Modi says projects should respect territories

India on Sunday refused to endorse Chinese President Xi Jinping’s pet One Belt, One Road (OBOR) project as part of a joint declaration at the 18th SCO summit in Qingdao — the only member in the eight-nation bloc to do so — asserting that New Delhi would support initiatives that ensure inclusivity.

In an address at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said mega connectivity projects must respect sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries.

The Prime Minister also coined an acronym — SECURE — which he explained as ‘S’ for security for citizens, ‘E’ for economic development, ‘C’ for connectivity in the region, ‘U’ for unity, ‘R’ for respect of sovereignty and integrity and ‘E’ for environment protection.