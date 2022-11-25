 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India rectifying past mistakes, celebrating unsung heroes: PM Modi

PTI
Nov 25, 2022 / 01:17 PM IST

Addressing the 400th birth anniversary celebrations of Lachit Barphukan, Modi said the history of India was not just about slavery but also about its warriors.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India was correcting its past mistakes by celebrating its varied heritage and remembering its unsung bravehearts who were lost in the pages of history that was written as part of a conspiracy during the colonial era.

"India's history is the history of warriors, the history of victory, the history of sacrifice, selflessness and bravery," he said.

The prime minister said unfortunately even after Independence, the history that was written as part of a conspiracy during the colonial era continued to be taught.

"After Independence there was a need to change the agenda of slavery but it did not happen," Modi said.

He said in every corner of the country, brave sons and daughters fought oppressors but this history was intentionally suppressed.