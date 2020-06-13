App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2020 08:38 AM IST | Source: PTI

India records single-day spike of over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases for first time

India on Thursday went past the United Kingdom in terms of coronavirus cases to become the fourth worst-hit country, according to the Worldometer.

PTI
Reuters
Reuters

India recorded over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases in a day for the first time, taking the tally to 2,97,535, while the death toll rose to 8,498 with a record single-day spike of 396 fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The country has registered 10,956 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours till Friday 8 am.

India on Thursday went past the United Kingdom in terms of coronavirus cases to become the fourth worst-hit country, according to the Worldometer.

The number of recoveries are more than the active novel coronavirus cases for the second consecutive day.

Close

The number of active cases stands at 1,41,842, while 1,47,194 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, it said.

related news

"Thus, around 49.47 per cent patients have recovered so far," an official said.

The total number of confirmed cases include foreigners.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 13, 2020 08:16 am

tags #coronavirus #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 13: Maharashtra cases cross 1 lakh, India sees single-day spike of 11,458 infections

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 13: Maharashtra cases cross 1 lakh, India sees single-day spike of 11,458 infections

Pandemic showed equal opportunity remains distant dream: HC

Pandemic showed equal opportunity remains distant dream: HC

With Bihar polls under COVID 19 shadow, JD(U) to use social media in a big way

With Bihar polls under COVID 19 shadow, JD(U) to use social media in a big way

most popular

In pics | Notable Indian personalities who died during the coronavirus lockdown

In pics | Notable Indian personalities who died during the coronavirus lockdown

Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 57 and 59 paise per litre respectively in sixth increase in a row

Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 57 and 59 paise per litre respectively in sixth increase in a row

Drones, contact tracing apps became more acceptable during COVID-19 than ever before: India at UN

Drones, contact tracing apps became more acceptable during COVID-19 than ever before: India at UN

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.