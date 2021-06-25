India records over 51,600 new COVID-19 cases, 1,329 deaths in a day

Representative image

A single-day rise of 51,667 COVID-19 infections took India's case tally to 3.01 crore, while the weekly positivity rate declined to 3 percent, according to Union Health Ministry data on June 25.

The death toll climbed to 3.93 lakh with 1,329 more people succumbing to the viral disease in a day.

The number of active cases has further declined to 6.12 lakh and now comprises 2.03 percent of the total infections. A net decline of 14,189 active cases has been recorded in a day, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Recoveries outnumbered daily new cases of COVID-19 for the 43rd consecutive day with the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surging to 2.91 crore. The case fatality rate stood at 1.31 percent.

While the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 96.66 percent, the weekly case positivity rate has come down to 3 per cent. According to the Health Ministry data, the daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.98 percent. It has been less than 5 percent for 18 consecutive days.

India administered 60.73 lakh vaccine doses in a day taking the cumulative number of jabs given so far under the nationwide inoculation drive to 30.79 crore, according to immunisation data published at 7 am. Also, 17.35 lakh tests were conducted on Wednesday for the detection of COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far in the country to 39.95 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August , 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. The country crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore total COVID-19 cases on May 4 this year and 3 crore on June 23.