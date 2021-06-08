India records less than 1 lakh daily COVID-19 cases after 63 days
With a rising recovery rate, the country’s active COVID-19 caseload further declines to 13.03 lakh – a fall of 97,907 in 24 hours.
June 08, 2021 / 09:41 AM IST
India recorded just less than 86,500 new COVID-19 cases during the previous 24 hours on June 8 – the lowest in 66 days. The new daily cases were less than 1 lakh for the first time in 63 days.
As many as 1.82 lakh patients recovered during the 24-hour period. With a rising recovery rate, the country’s active caseload further declines to 13.03 lakh – a fall of 97,907 in 24 hours.
The recovery rate increased to 94.29 percent and the number of daily recoveries continued to outnumber the daily new cases for the 26th consecutive day.
As of June 8, 2021, India had reported a total of 2.89 crore cases since the novel coronavirus pandemic started in early 2020. Of these, 2.73 crore have recuperated. However, the death toll from the outbreak in the country had risen to 3.51 lakh.
With a consistent fall in daily cases, multiple states have started phased 'unlocking' processes. Rapid mass immunisation is being seen as the key to averting a possible third wave and for returning to normalcy.
As many as 23.61 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered across the country so far.
On June 7, 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Centre would take over COVID-19 vaccine procurement from the states and provide free doses to all above 18 years of age starting from June 21.