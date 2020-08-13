India records highest single-day recoveries at 56,383, says health ministry

On a day when India recorded its highest single-day increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, the Health Ministry on August 13 said that the country has also recorded the highest number of recoveries in 24 hours at 56,383.

"India touched another peak of highest ever single day recoveries of 56,383 in a single day. With this number, the total recovered COVID-19 patients have touched nearly 17 lakh (16,95,982) today," the health ministry said.

According to the statement released by the government, the "concerted, focussed and collaborative efforts" of the Centre and the State/UT governments along with "support of lakhs of frontline workers" has ensured the "successful implementation" of testing, tracking and treating "through an array of measures".

"With increasing number of recoveries, while the Recovery Rate has crossed 70% (70.77% today), the case mortality among COVID patients has further regressed to 1.96%, and steadily declining," the government said.

"The record high recoveries have ensured that the actual caseload of the country which is the Active Cases has reduced and currently is only 27.27% of the total positive cases. The recoveries exceed the active cases (6,53,622) by more than 10 lakh," the statement added.

India on August 13 registered over 66,000 cases of COVID-19 in highest one-day jump in cases for the country.