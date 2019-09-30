India records highest rainfall since 1994 this monsoon, says IMD as season officially ends

India recorded highest rainfall this monsoon since 1994, the the IMD said classifying it 'above normal' as the season officially ended on Monday. However, monsoon still remains active over several parts of the country with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) saying it could be the longest recorded delayed withdrawal of the rain-bearing winds.

Of the 36 meteorological subdivisions of the IMD, two -- west Madhya Pradesh and Saurashtra and Kutch -- recorded precipitation in "large excess".

After making an onset over Kerala on June 8, nearly a week after its normal arrival date, monsoon was sluggish in June and ended with 33 per cent deficiency.