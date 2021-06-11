MARKET NEWS

India records 91,702 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours

Reuters
June 11, 2021 / 09:32 AM IST
India, on June 11, reported 91,702 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, and 3,403 daily deaths from the coronavirus.

The South Asian country's total COVID-19 case load now stands at 29.3 million, while total fatalities are at 363,079, according to data from the health ministry.
Reuters
TAGS: #coronavirus
first published: Jun 11, 2021 09:20 am

